This is 'Creators Change, Too [Grab Bag]', which came out a few hours ago. In the filming, this designer commented that despite giving another impression, he is not actually retired from creating software.

It's because of what he commented in a certain part 'As for me, I'm still creating video games for the moment. But I'm making this YouTube channel'.

So the creator of Super Smash Bros. He makes it clear that although he is working on a title, he has no plans to leave his channel aside.

It must be remembered that this creative has its own developer, Sora Ltd., which is where it coordinates the creation of games with the support of other companies.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Obviously, the first suspect about what Masahiro Sakurai's new video game could be is a new installment of Super Smash Bros.

However, this represents a very demanding task and it is doubtful that you will have time to make YouTube videos if you actually work on this.

Maybe it's just in the planning stage. In any case, the successor to the Nintendo Switch still does not have a release date or window.

There is also the possibility that the creator of Super Smash Bros. work on another video game. Sora Ltd. is also responsible for Kid Icarus. uprising.

At the end of the day and if there is no leak, it will be necessary to wait for Sakurai himself or the company that is supporting him to make the official announcement.

The great possibility is that it is Nintendo but in the past this famous designer has worked with Sega, HAL Laboratory or Q Entertainment.

