The chaotic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 It did not go unnoticed by the video game industry. After the countless complaints he received CD Projekt RED due to performance problems in their game, other developers have been aware of the actions of the Polish studio.

One of them is Masahiro Sakurai, father of the franchise Super Smash Bros. and one of the most recognizable faces in the industry, who put the criticism aside and backed the measures taken by those of CD Projekt RED to try to correct your mistakes.

According to a post on the site Ryokyuta, Sakurai defended the work of the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 in his recent column for the Japanese magazine Famitsu and called the refunds to players an act of sincerity.

‘Dealing with refunds is something that even me deeply moves. You have never heard of this kind of sincerity before. I support this game from the bottom of my heart for being honest about refunds. ” Sakurai.

‘Cyberpunk 2077 is a dream game’

We know that, beyond its faults, the title of CD Projekt RED It is a jewel, extremely ambitious and with a fairly elaborate structure, so the very Masahiro Sakurai considers it a great game.

‘It’s a dream game. I wonder how much planning and production it took. Having a multiplatform release for a triple-A title is at a level where that’s enough to say it’s wonderful. ‘ Sakurai, who also already had the opportunity to try Cyberpunk 2077 and ran into some bugs.

‘When I tried it on PS4 Pro I was able to play it without problems. Mostly it ran at 30 fps. I played it on PC at first and found bugs several times, ‘he admitted.

