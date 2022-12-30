Although Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Super Smash Bros., is focused on creating games for Nintendo, he is a freelance designer and gamer in his own right. So there is nothing strange about him playing the remake of The Last of Us.

Namely, The Last of Us Part II, which came out in September 2022 on PS5. This popular creative not only has Nintendo consoles in his house but also Xbox and PlayStation.

The fact is that he did not play this title just because. He actually took it as the basis for one of his new YouTube videos.

Specifically, of the titled ‘Modern Quality of Life Features [UI]’which is the most recent on his channel.

Over the course of 11 minutes, Sakurai talks about the quality of life and accessibility features of this Naughty Dog work. This designer has interesting comments about it.

For the creator of Super Smash Bros. ‘the game in question has some incredibly well-designed accessibility settings that I’d like to tour’.

That is one of the most careful aspects of The Last of Us Part II and that many players appreciate. Like the other videos that Masahiro Sakurai has uploaded, it has English subtitles, which makes it more understandable for most Western audiences.

What is the YouTube channel of the creator of Super Smash Bros. about?

Despite what one might think, Masahiro Sakurai’s channel on YouTube is not intended to watch him play. Actually, it seeks to serve as a guide for those who want to develop video games.

There are lots of useful tips on how to work in the industry in the video series he posts. But not only that, but he also makes a few revelations about his work with Nintendo and the titles he developed.

The creator of Super Smash Bros. think that by sharing this content some designers, or those who pretend to be, can take note and improve their creations.

The best thing about his contributions is that he speaks clearly and shares examples; his talk is very pleasant. It’s certainly great that he chose The Last of Us Part II as an example of good video game design. In this case in terms of its accessibility.

In addition to The Last of Us Part II We have more video game information at EarthGamer.