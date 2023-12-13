According to rumors, Nintendo plans to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Super Smash Bros. with a series of special announcements. It is a leak leaked directly from the blog of a well-known insider, Zippo.

The same Zippo excludes categorically the release of a new Super Smash Bros. if not for the next console Nintendowhich rumors indicate is the Nintendo Switch 2. Also in this case it would mainly be leaks coming from outlets or other famous leakers such as Nash Weedle. It is not yet clear whether Nintendo will listen to players clamoring for an update to Ultimate with an edition Deluxerather than creating an entirely new Super Smash Bros..

The contents that will be released according to Zippo, will be suitable for celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Super Smash Bros. throughout the year, in a continuous carousel of events and surprise releases.

What are the users' hopes? Surely there are those who suggest the classic Super Smash Bros 64 For Nintendo Switch Online, or maybe some revamping of previous games in the series. Not to mention the addition of new fighters to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

We just have to wait and see how Nintendo will amaze us and in what ways it will bring a contribution to the already well-fed universe of the series.