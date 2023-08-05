













The chance to play with the former president came thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which is dedicated to fulfilling various wishes. Super Smash Bros. 64 tournament organizer Cody Daniels asked to play with Barack Obama and got his wish.

The encounter revealed two things to Daniels. The first is that Barack Obama always chose Captain Falcon as his fighter. The second is that, despite being a politician, he was very good at fighting. Which means it sure had its good times with this beloved fighting title.

To end his journey, Barack Obama signed Cody Daniels a copy of Super Smash Bros. 64. Unfortunately, this was the only thing the boy shared about his experience, so we don’t know if the former president also became a fan of the subsequent installments. Were the president expected to be a fan of Smash and to use Captain Falcon?

