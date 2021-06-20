A brace from the Liverpool attacking midfielder eliminates Gunes’ national team. But Petkovic, for the worst goal difference with Wales, has to wait until the end of the groups …

Turkey eliminated from the European Championship with zero points scored and only 1 goal scored. But Petkovic’s Switzerland cannot yet rejoice in Baku’s victory against Gunes’s team. The Swiss cannot go directly to the second round due to the worst goal difference compared to Wales but they can still hope for repechage among the best third.

the match – The match between Switzerland and Turkey is a hard-fought and at times spectacular match. With the Swiss who already in the first half secure the result thanks to a winning left foot from Seferovic (on 6 ‘) and a goal from Shaqiri: his lap shot is a pearl. The Turks, especially with Muldur, try several times to pierce Sommer, but the Swiss goalkeeper is a shutter.

double shaq – In the second half, Turkey did not give up and reopened the game thanks to Kahveci’s left-handed from the edge. But Shaqiri, a few minutes later, closes the match by punching goalkeeper Cakir again.

