covid-19 managed to spread throughout Brazil because of 3 main factors: cities “super spreaders” of the virus, traffic on federal highways and an unequal distribution of health resources. The data are from a study carried out by 4 Brazilian scientists published this Monday (21.jun.2021) in the magazine Scientific Reports. here is the whole (25 MB).

According to the researchers, these 3 factors facilitated the spread of the disease in all 5 Brazilian regions. In the first 3 months of the pandemic in Brazil, 98% to 99% of all cases were concentrated in just 17 cities. But the lack of movement restriction measures in these places made it easier for covid-19 to spread to the rest of the country.

In total, 26 federal highways were responsible for 30% of the spread of cases of the disease, according to data from cities close to the highways. With the arrival of covid-19 in interior regions with less health infrastructure, such as beds in the ICU (intensive care unit), Brazil had an increase in the number of deaths.

“Therefore, if a blockade had previously been imposed in the scattering capitals, mandatory road traffic restrictions had been applied and there was a more equitable geographic distribution of ICU beds, the impact of covid-19 in Brazil would be significantly less“, concludes the study.

The researchers claim that covid-19 arrived in Brazil through the country’s largest airports. From that point onwards, the dynamics of cities caused the disease to spread. The city of São Paulo was the biggest disseminator. In the first 3 weeks of the pandemic, it accounted for 85% of cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

But, in the first 3 months of the pandemic, another 16 cities also became super spreaders of the virus, responsible for up to 99% of cases. Are they:

Rio de Janeiro;

Belo Horizonte;

Victory;

Savior;

Strength;

Recife;

St. Louis;

João Pessoa;

Manaus;

Bethlehem;

Porto Alegre;

Curitiba;

Brasilia;

Goiania;

Cuiabá; and

Large field.

Despite the high circulation of the virus in these cities, travel on Brazilian highways continued. The study shows that cities close to two highways concentrated the number of cases after the initial phase of the pandemic, on April 1st. The largest number of covid-19 records followed the paths of the BR 101 and BR 116, which run from the South to the Northeast of Brazil.

“Thus, in about 30 days, the SARS-CoV-2 was transported to all 5 regions of the country, through the north-south axis of Brazil, a distance of approximately 5,313 km.”

Then, covid-19 arrived in the interior of the States, following the most important highways in Brazil. With the internalization of cases, the lack of ICU beds created the “boomerang effect”. Small towns sent their critically ill patients to capitals, which caused the number of deaths in large centers to increase in a distorted way.

According to the survey, if the Brazilian government had implemented a lockdown in March 2020, covid-19 would not have spread as much across Brazil. The researchers indicate that if traveler test roadblocks and non-essential travel restrictions on federal highways had been carried out, “the number of covid-19 cases and deaths would be significantly lower across the country.”.

On Saturday (June 19), Brazil hit the mark of 500,000 deaths by the coronavirus. Until Sunday (20.jun), there were 501,825 victims of covid-19. The number of cases was at 17.9 million, according to the Ministry of Health.

