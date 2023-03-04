Essam Al-Sayed (Dubai)

The champions of the “Super Saturday”, which was held today at the Meydan Racecourse, and consisted of 9 runs for purebred Arabian and crossbred horses, booked their seats early in the big night of the 27th Dubai World Cup, after crowning the titles of the runs that simulate the mini “rehearsal” for the World Cup, whose total prize money amounted to two million and 345. One thousand dollars sponsored by Emirates Airlines.

The first to qualify was the horse “Jugurtha de Monlaw” for the races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the winner of the Al Maktoum Challenge Tour for purebred Arabian horses, and his next destination will be the Dubai Kahila Classic, with a prize of one million dollars, and he scored The champion, supervised by Jean-Claude Picot, and led by Patrick Dobbs, 2:15:24 minutes.

Godolphin’s “Global Storm”, supervised by Charlie Appleby and led by William Buick, won the Dubai City of Gold Championship for a distance of 2410 meters, recording 2:27:47 minutes, and will head to the Dubai Shima Classic, with a prize money of $6 million.

“Discovery Island” by Muhammad Khalil Ahmed, supervised by Bobat Semar and led by James Doyle, won the Burj Nahar title for a distance of 1600 meters.

The “Dasm” of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Malik Al-Sabah, under the supervision of George Bowie, and led by Michael Barzalona, ​​was crowned champion of the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint Championship for a distance of 1200 meters, recording 1:09:08 minutes, and his goal will be the Al Quoz speed race, with a prize of 1.5 million dollars.

The “Joe Soldier Joe” for Victorias, under the supervision of Fawzi Nass, and led by Adri de Vries, shone to win the Bastakiya Championship race for a distance of 1900 meters, and the champion scored 1:58:91 minutes, and he will head to the Emirates Derby, whose prize money is one million dollars.

Salyut the Soldier gifted owner Victorias, coach Fawzi Nass, and rider Adri de Vries the double, when he was crowned champion of the third and final round of the Al Maktoum Challenge Cup for a distance of 2000 meters, recording 2:04:52 minutes, and the horse will head to the main race of 2000 meters. The value of his prize money is 12 million dollars.

Al-Suhail, who gave Godolphin, coach Charlie Appleby, and jockey William Buick the double, broke the record time for 1400 meters, “grass”, with a resounding victory in the Ras Al Khor Championship, and recorded a new time of 1:21:46 minutes.

Shadwell’s “team”, under the supervision of Musabeh Al Muhairi and led by Dean O’Neill, climbed the summit of the Jebel Hatta Championship for the first category for a distance of 1800 meters, and will target the Dubai Turf Championship, with a prize money of $ 5 million, and the champion scored 1:48:19 minutes.

And “Sound Money” of “RR Racing”, supervised by Bobat Semar and led by Michael Barzalona, ​​won the North Wind Championship race title with a time of 1:11:05 minutes, and will head to the Golden Shaheen race, with a prize of two million dollars.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Gold Cup, with a prize pool of one million dollars, will be one of the main races in the World Cup on the big night.