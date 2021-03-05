Dubai (Union)

Today’s Meydan Racecourse hosts the closing events of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, “Super Saturday”, the miniature version of the Dubai World Cup, which is held on March 27th. The race consists of 7 runs, including 3 major tournaments for the first category, most notably the Al Maktoum Challenge Championship and the Hatta race, both of which are for the first category. The ceremony was sponsored by Emirates Airlines, with prizes worth more than 1.7 million dollars.

Eleven horses are competing in the third and final round of the Al Maktoum Challenge Championship for the first category in the sixth round for a distance of 2000 meters. The nominations are led by “Salute the Soldier,” winner of the second round of the challenge and seeking to win the third title and qualify for the Dubai World Cup.

“The Great Collection”, who is second behind “Salute the Soldier”, wants to turn the tables on a crime, while coach Saeed Bin Suroor is pushing the horse “Dubai Mirage” led by Frankie Dettori, while “Secret Ambition” seeks to prove his worth among the adults.

The conflict between “Kurt House”, who occupied second place, and “Lord Glitters”, who came behind him with a nose difference in the Rashidiya race, flared up when they compete in the challenge of the fifth half for a distance of 1800 meters for the title of the Hatta race, and it will not be an easy hunt, a representative of Godolphin “Al-Suhail”.

The Godolphin team pushes the strong horse “Walton Street” led by William Buick, the winner of the last two entries and the last of them in Meydan, and the highest-ranked, in the Dubai City of Gold race for the second category for a distance (2,410 meters) and the views of the Dubai Shima Classic race.

The “Dubai Warrior” winter derby champion aspires to Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, under the supervision of John Gossden and the leadership of Dettori, to restore his balance. Perhaps the danger comes from the “Dubai Future” under the supervision of Saeed bin Suroor, and the leadership of Pat Cosgrave, the recent winner in Maidan.

The “Panadol” foal is aspiring to the second round title of the Emirati triple crown represented by the classic Bastakiya race for three-year horses, which is the preparatory race for the Emirates Derby, especially after winning a difference of 7.75 in its first appearance and giving 102 pounds.

The representative of Uruguay, “Patriota”, rated 109 pounds, is seeking to win easily despite the highest weight in the preparatory race (1900 meters) in late January and it has been proven that he performs strongly after a long break, and may enter the second “rush” behind “Panadol”.

The North Blown Pre-race for the Dubai Golden Shaheen, at a distance of 1200 meters, attracts an elite group of speed stars, most notably the “Premier Star” winner in the last participation, and before that, he finished third in the G2 race in America.

He competes strongly with “Important Mission” and “Good Effort”, who scored five straight victories on the artificial ground, but came fourth in his first attempt on the sands of Medan.

The horse “North America” ​​returns to compete in the Burj Nahar race for the “third category” for the mile. Ibn “Dabawi” aspires to return to victories after an absence, and he is the winner of the first two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge race in 2019.

The challenge is also run by “Color by Wind”, the winner of the Jebel Ali mile race for the “third category” this year, and the race is witnessing the return of “Midnight Sands”, who scored five consecutive victories last year at Meydan Racecourse.

The Nad Al Sheba Turf race for the “third category”, for a distance of 1,200 meters, attracts a group of powerful horses, most notably the second “Aklam Express” in the Sprint Field race “for the second category”, and the representatives of Godolphin “Royal Crossed” champion of the third category, and “Man of Promise” champion Dubai Sprint.

Coach Saeed bin Suroor pays Al Mahrah “Final Song” led by Dettori, and shares the slogan of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with a group of strong horses in the race, most notably “Choice” and “Zainhom”.