One of the best known things dragon balland one of the most criticized, is the growing number of transformations of Goku. Since it started Supermany say that it is only about giving him different shades of hair instead of giving him more daring designs such as the Super Saiyan 4.

Perhaps all these complaints come because they would have loved to see the Super Saiyan 5 in all its glory within this sequel. Let us remember that this state arose from the imagination of a fan who made Dragon Ball af. Although it may not have been called that, it seems that we saw it in Super and nobody noticed.

The Super Saiyan 5 appeared in Dragon Ball Super and you did not know it

Dragon Ball AF was a non-canon story that came from the mind of a fan. In this one, the villain was a ‘Son’ of Goku, within a story that happened several years in the future. Despite not being canon, many people liked it and its design of the Super Saiyan 5 it became quite popular.

With the arrival of Dragon Ball Super we met the true continuation of toriyama for the epic of Goku. However, the numbered Super Saiyan states disappeared completely. But it seems that its author did take some inspirations from AF and his mighty transformation.

What stands out the most super saiyan 5 is its silver color along with long hair and a body full of hair like Oozaru. Although she did not have the same long hair, we did see this color again in Goku on Dragon Ball Superonly here he was known as the ultra instinct. But the similarities don’t stop there.

The ultra instinct and the super saiyan 5 they are very powerful transformations that even scare those who witness it. When first obtained, they give an incredible increase in power, but also decreased control.

Training with these forms is quite necessary to make the most of their abilities. Not to mention that using them efficiently requires the user to control their feelings of anger. Although they do not share the nomenclature, it seems that this transformation became ‘canon’ with Dragon Ball Super. Did you notice?

