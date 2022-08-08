A series of new pre-orders recently went live on the website of the manufacturer Figurama Collectorsthis time aimed at lovers of mythicals Super Robot! It is in fact the Super Robot Elite Buststhe busts line that sees three famous Japanese robots as protagonists: Grendizer, Mazinger ZAnd Getter Robo.

These busts are in the same equivalent 1/4 scalehigh 26 cm, and each of these stands on its respective flight form. They can be purchased either separately or as part of the bundle Super Robot Elite Bust Collectionand their bases can be combined together.

As mentioned in the opening phase, reservations for these busts are currently open on the special official site.

Below you can find the press release with all the useful details of this new bomb!

FULL REVEAL / Open pre-orders -🤖 SUPER ROBOT ELITE BUST 🤖! Tokyo, Japan – August 08, 2022 –🤖 LIMITED EXCLUSIVE BOOKINGS OPEN! – SUPER ROBOT ELITE BUST 🤖 We made it! Fly to the Figurama Collectors website and secure your Super Robot Elite Bust before they run out! Order / Preorder here: https://figurama-collectors.com/collections/super-robot-collection First Triple Release of Super Robot – For the first time, Grendizer, Mazinger Z e

Robo getters are released together in the same 1/4 scale and in the same equivalent style! 360 ° Display Bases – Each Elite Bust stands on its respective aircraft, which can be combined with the bases of the other two Super Robots for a powerful triple display!

Super Robot Elite Bust Collection – Collectors can choose to get Grendizer, Mazinger Z and Getter Robo separately OR as a Super Robot Elite Bust Collection bundle!

Aircraft base for each Super Robot – At the base of each bust is a series flight module: Grendizer has Spazer, Mazinger Z has Hover Pilder, and Getter Robo has Eagle-Gou!

Exclusive Art Print – With every purchase you receive an art print signed by Yokota Mamoru, legendary animator of the Super Robot genre!

Limited Edition Release – With only a two week order / preorder window, these premium quality polystone busts are limited and won’t last long! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Edition size: Limited edition

Series: Elite Bust

Dimensions: 1/4 scale equivalent; height 26cm

Includes: certificate of authenticity and replaceable chest plate with custom flag design (Goldrake only)

Creative Director: Mr. Shanab / Figurama Collectors Development Team

Materials: Polystone, PU

Concept Artist: Daniel Kamarudin

3D artist / sculptor: Luigi Terzi

Artist of the coloring: Three Eyes Studio

Goldrake Retail Price: $ 295 / NRD 20% ($ 59)

Mazinger Z Retail Price: $ 260 / NRD 20% ($ 52)

Robo Getter Retail Price: $ 245 / NRD 20% ($ 49)

Payment plan: up to 3 months (starting at $ 65.33 per month) * This order is not eligible for the $ 45 shipping invoice discount if using AXES or

PayfortABOUT ABOUT FIGURAMA COLLECTORS: Figurama Collectors was born in 2015 from a lifelong passion for Japanese anime and American comics. We cater to pop culture connoisseurs with high standards.

Source: Figurama Collectors