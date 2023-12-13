Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

New Zealand is considered one of the safest countries in the event of an apocalypse. Many super-rich people are already investing in protective bunkers.

Wellington – If you believe the numbers on the so-called Doomsday Clock, humanity is closer to its end than ever before. Ten years ago the hands were still at five to twelve. Today there are only 90 seconds until the predicted apocalypse. The number of people preparing for the scenario is increasing. And it's not just those who are often said to have a distorted view of reality. These include super-rich people like director James Cameron.

Low entry barriers for the super rich in New Zealand

Many of the wealthy personalities are drawn to New Zealand. This comes from that Wealth Migration Report 2023 from Henley & Partners, a consulting firm specializing in investment migration. According to the figures, more than 3,000 investors have emigrated to New Zealand with their families since 2009. Of course, not all of them are preparing for the end of the world. For most people, New Zealand represents an interesting business case.

This is possible with an investment visa. This provides for indirect investments of 15 million New Zealand dollars, which corresponds to a good eight million euros. The fee for the visa is around 4400 euros. For many successful entrepreneurs, these sums are peanuts.

Many super-rich people are looking forward to the end of the world in New Zealand. © XinHua/Guo Lei/dpa

Super-rich people move to New Zealand for fear of apocalypse

Why should you go to the other side of the world? That's a legitimate question. But there are several good reasons for emigrating to New Zealand. In any case, it's not the beautiful landscape. The migrants are looking for security in the event of an emergency.

The country does not have close military relations with allies. For this reason, among other things, it is considered unlikely that it will become the target of attacks, including a nuclear attack. It would then be more likely to affect our neighbor Australia. Neighbor sounds closer than it is. The shortest route as the crow flies is more than 1,500 kilometers. In the event of a nuclear strike or an apocalypse, the distance would be large enough.

New Zealand can become self-sufficient

However, attacks in the northern hemisphere are considered more likely. According to estimates by the Stockholm peace research institute Sipri, the number of operational nuclear weapons increased by 86 to 9,576 between 2022 and 2023.

The scientific journal Risk Analysis assessed the global risk situation in February 2023. The study lists New Zealand as one of the countries that could provide itself with food in the event of a nuclear winter. Nuclear winter is the darkening and cooling of the Earth's atmosphere caused by many nuclear weapon explosions.

Many US managers already have bunkers in New Zealand

Reid Hoffmann, co-founder of LinkedIn, confirmed in a 2017 report that some are serious about emigrating to New Zealand The New Yorker. In his opinion, more than 50 percent of Silicon Valley billionaires have a bunker in New Zealand where they can find safety in an emergency. One of them is also Paypal founder and Trump supporter Peter Thiel. He is said to have equipped his house with a shelter.

Bunkers also provide shelter from natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions and floods. In them, people can completely isolate themselves from the environment. Already in February 2023 it took effect Jan Böhmermann discussed the topic in the ZDF Magazin Royale program on.