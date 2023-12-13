Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

In the event of an apocalypse, New Zealand is considered one of the safest countries. Some super-rich managers, entrepreneurs and investors have private bunkers built there.

Wellington – wars, climate change and nuclear weapons – these are among the reasons why humanity is nearing its end according to the Doomsday Clock. Because the fictitious time is given as 90 seconds to twelve.

Ten years ago the hands were still at five to twelve. The associated increasing fears of people are also leading to more and more people preparing for an impending apocalypse. Among them are some entrepreneurs, managers and, last but not least, the well-known Hollywood director James Cameron. Your destination: New Zealand.

Many super-rich people are moving to New Zealand – out of fear of the apocalypse

Thanks to an investment visa, it is possible for incoming entrepreneurs to obtain a permanent residence permit. To do this, they must make an indirect investment of 15 million New Zealand dollars. That corresponds to a good eight million euros. To issue the visa, those wishing to migrate must pay a fee of around 4,400 euros. For the super-rich, these amounts don't put too much of a dent in their wallets.

Therefore, New Zealand is often the destination of the super-rich looking for refuge. According to that Wealth Migration Report 2023, published by investment migration consultancy Henlay & Partners, more than 3,000 investors have emigrated to New Zealand since 2009. They often had their families attached. But not everyone there is worried about the end of the world. For most people, economic interests are likely to be the reason for the move.

Protective bunkers are not uncommon in New Zealand

The trend of some of the super-rich setting up a security camp in New Zealand is not new. Reid Hoffmann, co-founder of the LinkedIn network, said in a report in 2017 The New Yorker stated that more than 50 percent of Silicon Valley billionaires own a bunker. This is also said of Peter Thiel. The founder of Paypayl and Trump supporter is said to have a corresponding shelter in his house.

In a bunker, the inmates are also safe from natural disasters such as floods and volcanic eruptions. Anyone who barricades themselves inside is isolated from the environment.

Great distance from neighboring countries offers New Zealand protection

New Zealand promises security and a reliable perspective for the future. These are two important reasons why some people plan to stay there for the long term. New Zealand does not have close military ties to any country. This is one reason why attacks from other nations are considered unlikely. Nuclear strikes on the island seem almost impossible.

The neighboring country Australia would tend to be more affected. But with a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers between the two coasts, the distance is sufficiently large not to be affected in the event of a military strike.

Nuclear winter: Food supplies secured in New Zealand

Nuclear attacks would probably take place in the northern hemisphere anyway. The Stockholm peace research institute Sipri has determined an increase in the number of operational nuclear weapons between 2022 and 2023. Accordingly, the number has increased by 86 to 9,576.

If a nuclear winter were to occur, in which the Earth's atmosphere would cool drastically as a result of many nuclear weapon explosions, New Zealand could continue to be self-sufficient in food supplies. The scientific journal came to this conclusion Risk Analysis in February 2023 during a risk assessment. Not many countries have been proven to have the potential to continue to provide food supplies even in extreme situations.