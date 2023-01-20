A group of 206 millionaires from 13 countries asked in an open letter to world leaders present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that more taxes be created for the super-rich.

None of the signatories is Brazilian. Most are from the US and UK, but there are also millionaires from Germany, Canada, Holland, France, Italy, Sweden and Iran. On the list (below) are personalities such as the heirs of the Disney empire, Abigail and Tim, and the American actor Mark Ruffalo.

The letter begins by stating that we live in a “era of extremes”. As examples, he cites therising poverty and rising wealth inequality; the rise of anti-democratic nationalism; extreme weather and ecological decline; deep vulnerabilities in our shared social systems; and the dwindling opportunity for billions of ordinary people to earn a living wage”.

“Extremes are unsustainable, often dangerous, and rarely tolerated for long. So why, in this age of multiple crises, do you continue to tolerate extreme wealth?”, he asks.

And he proposes:The solution is simple for all to see. You, our global representatives, must pay tribute to us, the super-rich, and you must start now.”.

The text was published on the website “Cost of Extreme Wealth” (“Cost of Extreme Wealth”, in Portuguese). On the cover photo (above) are the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and from the USA, Joe Biden; the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and of Japan, Fumio Kishida; and the 2nd richest person in the world, Elon Musk.

Read the full letter translated into Portuguese:

“We are living in an age of extremes. Increased poverty and rising wealth inequality; the rise of anti-democratic nationalism; extreme weather and ecological decline; deep vulnerabilities in our shared social systems; and the dwindling opportunity for billions of ordinary people to earn a living wage.

“Extremes are unsustainable, often dangerous and rarely tolerated for long. So why, in this age of multiple crises, do you continue to tolerate extreme wealth?

“The story of the past five decades is a story of wealth flowing nowhere but upwards. In recent years, this trend has accelerated a lot. In the first two years of the pandemic, the 10 richest men in the world doubled their wealth, while 99% of people saw their income fall. Billionaires and millionaires have seen their wealth grow by trillions of dollars, while the cost of simple living is now crippling ordinary families across the world.

“The solution is simple for all to see. You, our global representatives, must pay tribute to us, the ultra-rich, and you must start now.

“The current lack of action is gravely concerning. A ‘global elite’ meeting in Davos to discuss ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ is pointless if you are not challenging the root of division. Upholding democracy and building cooperation requires action to build fairer economies now – it is not a problem that can be left to our children to solve.

“Now is the time to tackle extreme wealth; now is the time to tax the ultra-rich.

“There is only so much stress any society can handle, only sometimes will mothers and fathers watch their children starve while the ultra-rich contemplate their growing wealth. The cost of action is much cheaper than the cost of inaction – it’s time to do the work.

“Tax the ultra-rich and do it now. It’s simple, common sense economics. It is an investment in our common good and in a better future that we all deserve and, as millionaires, we want to make that investment.

“What – or who – is stopping you?”

Read the list of signatories:

Markus Ahlberg (UK)

Mary Ann (UK)

Mark Ansell (UK)

David Altschul (USA)

William Carman (UK)

Cynda Collins Arsenault (USA)

P. Atkinson (USA)

Peter Backus (UK)

Michael Bartholomeusz (UK)

Brian Basham (UK)

Marc Baum (USA)

Neil Bentley (UK)

Robert Berkeley (UK)

Stefan Binder (Switzerland)

Adriana Bjäringer (Sweden)

Jonathan Bloch (UK)

Jessie Bluedorn (USA)

Jacqueline Boberg (USA)

Rich Boberg (USA)

Ingrid Broad (UK)

Dana Bronfman (USA)

Ian Brownell (USA)

Stephanie Bremer (Germany)

Robert Burnett (USA)

Stella Cecil (UK)

Tom Curran (USA)

Julia Davies (UK)

Allan Davis (USA)

Louise Davis (USA)

John Dean (USA)

Anne Delaney (USA)

Abigail Disney (USA)

Tim Disney (USA)

John Driscoll (USA)

Eugenie E. (France)

Marlene Engelhorn (Austria)

Ellen Epstein (USA)

Rick Feldman (USA)

Jerry Fiddler (USA)

Richard Foos (USA)

Mary Ford (USA)

Patricia Foschi (USA)

L. Lloyd Frates (USA)

Paolo Fresia (UK)

Ernest Fuhrmann (Austria)

Ellyn Gelson (USA)

Nicole Getty (USA)

Oliver Gillie (UK)

Becky Gochman (USA)

Molly Gochman (USA)

David Green (UK)

Ian Gregg (UK)

Peter Groenen (Netherlands)

Eva Grove (USA)

Ron Guillot (USA)

Jonathan Hallama (France)

Robert Haines (USA)

Chris Harding (UK)

Diane Hart (USA)

Phyllis Hatfield (USA)

Simon Hermann (Germany)

Graham Hobson (UK)

Gerd Hofielen (Germany)

Lauren Holmes (UK)

Pierre Hollis Taxis (USA)

Kay Hoogland (USA)

Willem van Hoorn (UK)

Kimberly Hoover (USA)

Jeff Huggett (USA)

Christina Hugly (USA)

Leah Hunt-Hendrix (USA)

Michael Ilg (Germany)

Diane Isenberg (UK)

Frank Jernigan (USA)

Camilla Johansson (Sweden)

Kristina Johansson (UK)

Melissa Johnsen (USA)

Gabriela Kaplan (Denmark)

Jean Kaplan (USA)

Maureen Kennedy (USA)

Gillian Khosla (Scotland)

Leon H. Kilian (Germany)

Mary Alice Kirincic (USA)

Paul Kirincic (USA)

Howard Klein (USA)

Robin Klein (UK)

Venkat Krishnan (India)

Anna Lane (USA)

Richard LaRoche (USA)

Abraham Lateiner (USA)

Ulysses Lateiner (USA)

Jean Latenser (UK)

Peter Latham (UK)

Peter Leest (Holland)

Dieter Lehmkuhl (Germany)

Lily Lewis (UK)

Wolfgang Loose (Germany)

Richard Mader (USA)

Louisa Mann (UK)

Gabel Marianne (USA)

Ane Maro (Denmark)

Nick Marple (UK)

Sophie Marple (UK)

Veronica Marzotto (Italy)

Noah McCormack (USA)

Thomas McDougal (USA)

Gemma McGough (UK)

Marie McKellar (USA)

Terence Meehan (USA)

Maarten Meijnen (Holland)

Sylva Michelli Ward (UK)

Renata Minerbo (UK)

Allan Moelholm (Germany)

Devika Mokhtarzadeh (UK)

Suzanne Nash (USA)

Julia Needham (UK)

Dave Nixon (USA)

Guglielmo Notarbartolo (Italy)

Giorgiana Notarbartolo di Villarosa (Italy)

John O’Farrell (USA)

Ken Olum (USA)

Patricia Palermo (USA)

John Parker (UK)

Bill Parks (USA)

Gary Passon (USA)

Frank Patitucci (USA)

Morris Pearl (USA)

James Perry (UK)

Jennifer Perry (USA)

Barbara Pierce (USA)

Judy Pigott (USA)

Michael Pine (USA)

Erica Pinsky (Canada)

Drew Pomerance (USA)

Stefan Post (Germany)

Nick Powell (UK)

Margaret Kay Primak (USA)

Stephen Prince (USA)

Catherine Raphael (USA)

Amelie Ratliff (USA)

Elodie Read (UK)

Dorine Real (USA)

John Reese (USA)

Peter Reese (Germany)

Nancy Reichman (USA)

Nick Robinson (UK)

Sarah Robinson (USA)

Bonnie Rothman (USA)

Michael Rothman (USA)

Mark Ruffalo (USA)

Jonathan Ruga (USA)

Jacqueline Saphra (UK)

Robin Saphra (UK)

Deb Sawyer (USA)

Eric Schoenberg (USA)

Antonis Schwarz (Germany)

Stephen Segal (USA)

Djaffar Shalchi (Iran)

Spencer Sherman (USA)

Jonathan Simmons (UK)

James Simon (USA)

Daniel Simon (USA)

Barbara Simons (USA)

Mark Simpson (UK)

Akshay Singal (UK)

Mary Smyth (UK)

Joel Solomon (Canada)

Saskia Solomons (UK)

Alan Solomont (USA)

Mary Stranahan (USA)

Guy Singh-Watson (UK)

Scott Stephens (USA)

Gary Stevenson (UK)

Timothy Stumpff (UK)

Karen Seal Stewart (USA)

Ralph Suikat (Germany)

Karen Sweet (USA)

Richie Tabachnick (USA)

Eleanor Tew (UK)

Allison Thomas (USA)

Elizabeth Thomas (USA)

Mark Thomas (UK)

Andrew Tobias (USA)

Lily Tomson (Germany)

Mike Tomson (UK)

Diane Trombetta (USA)

Claire Trottier (Canada)

Sylvie Trottier (Canada)

Agneta Trygg (Sweden)

Roy Ulrich (USA)

Matthew Varnham (UK)

Dale Vince (UK)

Sabina Vohra-Miller (Canada)

Dale Walker (USA)

Christy Wallace (USA)

Scott Wallace (USA)

Ross Waller (USA)

Diana Wege (USA)

Sage Weil (USA)

Peter Weinberger (USA)

Richard Wesley (USA)

Phil White (UK)

Carol Winograd (USA)

Terry Winograd (USA)

Bennet Yee (USA)

George Zimmer (USA)

OXFAM

A report from oxfam published this week states that the super-rich own more than half of all the wealth produced in the last decade. Since 2020, they have accumulated nearly one-third of all new wealth in the world, worth $42 trillion. The amount corresponds to almost double the money that the poorest 99% of the world’s population received together.

“Billionaire fortunes are rising by $2.7 billion a day, even as at least 1.7 billion workers live in countries where inflation outpaces wages.”, verified the non-profit organization. Here’s the full of the study (3 MB).

During the pandemic and with the rising cost of living, $26 trillion (63%) of all new wealth was captured by the top 1%, while $16 trillion (37%) went to the rest of the world.

At the same time, “at least 1.7 billion workers now live in countries where inflation outpaces wages and more than 820 million people – roughly one in 10 people on Earth – go hungry. Women and girls generally eat least and last, and make up nearly 60% of the world’s hungry population.”.

To contain the crisis, three-quarters of the world’s governments are planning to cut public sector spending, including in the areas of health and education. The value of the cuts should be US$ 7.8 trillion over the next 5 years.

The organization proposed a tax of up to 5% on multimillionaires and billionaires. According to Oxfam, with this, “the world could raise $1.7 trillion a year, enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty”.

