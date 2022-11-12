Pensions, inflation adjustment: pension benefits higher by 7.3% since January 2023

Pensions revalued from 1 January 2023: increases arriving. The checks as a result of the indexation mechanism to consumer prices in 2022 they will grow significantly: to be precise, 7.3% in relation to inflation (such a measure has not been seen since the 1980s). A minimum pension, for example, it rises from € 525.38 to € 563.73, with an increase of € 38.35 per month or € 498 in one year (thirteen months). Let’s see the situation.

For the retirees the increase in checks is on the way and will be revalued 7.3%. The measure – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – will take effect from 1 January 2023, due to the mechanism of indexing to the prices to consumption in 2022. The amount of a pension, as mentioned, will go up by at least 38 euros net per month, the one thousand euros gross of 52 euros net and a treatment of 4 thousand euros per month will grow by another 150 euros net. A record revaluation of pensions. Effect – continues Il Sole 24 Ore – del Ministerial Decree signed by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettiwith which the checks will be indexed to the 2022 inflation trend. The adjustment will be 7.3%, but only the holders from treatments as far as 4 times the minimum Inps, which is 525.38 euros per month. The increases will range from about 38 euros per month for minimum pensions to 52 euros net for those of one thousand euros. And again: the treatments of 2,000 euros gross and of 150 euros net checks for 4 thousand euros always gross.

