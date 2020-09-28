Four years ago, the United Nations General Assembly signed a declaration to coordinate member states in the face of a major health threat. Until the first half of the 20th century, the main cause of death in the world was infections by viruses or bacteria. Vaccines helped the former, and antibiotics dramatically reduced the fatality of the latter. But as Alexander Fleming, one of the creators of these drugs, warned since …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS