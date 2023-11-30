Alberto Razzetti is the undisputed dominator of the Italian Winter Swimming Championships. The “Rocket” of Sestri Levante, after having amazed in the 200 medley, he repeats himself in the 400. And this time the undertaking is perhaps even bigger. The Ligurian talent wins with a time of 4’09”29. He wins the second pass for the Paris Olympics and the second Italian record. The first, that of the 200, already belonged to him. This had lasted for 14 years and bore the signature of the best Italian mixed skier, Luca Marin. His historic 4’09”88 achieved in Melbourne in 2007 was canceled yesterday in the Riccione pool. A tank that applauded as befits a great undertaking. He, Alberto, looked at the time trial, stood up in the lane and pointed to his left wrist, as if to say “gentlemen, this time I not only won, but I also wrote a small piece of Italian swimming history”.

And to say that the standard bearer of Genova Nuoto and Fiamme Gialle has been swimming the 400 medley only since 2021. A whim from his coach Stefano Franceschi who saw the boy as particularly eclectic and resistant. A challenge that was won and which projects the swimmer who grew up in Sciorba into the elite of the specialty. Even Razzetti knows very well that he can no longer hide. In Paris, Italnuoto expects something truly great and important from him. Yesterday’s race was studied and perfectly executed in the water. Always in line with the times that gave Marin the Italian record. Stronger in dolphin stroke than Luca, a little less performing in backstroke. The difference, however, occurred inthe last 50 style closed with an amazing 28”55, which gives the idea of ​​how the Ligurian still had energy in his body. Complimented, applauded, sought after by fans and the press, Razzo is not upset, but his smile is that of his golden days: “It’s a great satisfaction. For every mixed athlete, Luca Marin’s time in the 400m represented an unattainable dream. I succeeded. I knew I was worth the time I did. And after swimming it I know I can still lower it. Now with the two five-circle tickets already in hand I can continue the season by working very hard, but knowing that the Paris goal has already been achieved. In Livorno with coach Stefano Franceschi I truly found the ideal environment to work. And from now until July I will keep my head down to make it to the appointment as much as possible.”

Lightning by Alessandro Miressi in the 100 freestyle. The Turin native hadn’t swum so well for a long time. He fails to conquer the Italian record, but with 47″61 he punches his ticket to the Olympics. For him the first 50 was quiet (22″85), and then he unleashed his engines in the final pool which was closed in 24″76.

Simona Quadarella does a hat trick and after 1500 and 400 she also takes the title in the 800 freestyle (8’25”87). Benedetta Pilato flies in the 50 breaststroke in 29″65.