The Premier sees red, Red Devils red. United smashes Leicester at Old Trafford and confirms itself as the third force in the championship, 5 points behind leaders Arsenal with equal games and 3 less than City, who played one more match. From 17.30 Tottenham, orphaned by Conte, has the chance to become the fourth again: by beating West Ham at home they would overtake Newcastle in the standings, taking the last useful place for the Champions League.

Manchester United 3-0 Leicester

United doesn’t stop anymore. Like Marcus Rashford, who with one goal in each half gives the Red Devils the home victory over Leicester, enhanced by the trio that Sancho scores with a splendid goal shortly after the hour of play. But Rashford is the hero of Old Trafford: the brace takes his season total to 24 goals, his all-time high, with 16 of those goals coming in the 17 games he has played since the World Cup. The United forward is one of those whom Qatar has done very well: since he returned, after a convincing expedition with England, he has practically never stopped scoring, with Ten Hag regenerating him which is not more only in claiming that he is the best striker in Europe at the moment and that it is on him that the Red Devils must build their rebirth. Rashford, whose contract expires in 2024 and who was already in the sights of PSG before the World Cup, for now is enjoying the magical moment and the applause of Old Trafford. His goals, combined with great performances from key players such as Fernandes (2 assists) and Martinez, prepare United in the best possible way for a very important week: Thursday return of the Europa League playoffs with Barcelona at home, after a 2-2 draw Camp Nou, Sunday the Carabao Cup final at Wembley with the chance to win the first trophy after 6 years of abstinence. Leicester, who were unbeaten in three games in a row and had started very well, were unable to do anything and remain at 24 in the standings.