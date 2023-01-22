This super rare Carrera 4 Leichtbau is very extremely special and rare, but it doesn’t look like that.

You have rare Porsches and you have rare Porsches. Look, of course, if you show up in a Porsche 964, everyone will think you’re a cool pear. If you also have a 911 Carrera RS, you are even cooler. The superlative is the Carrera RS 3.8, which is even rougher and rarer.

But that is not the ultimate lightweight 964. That is the super rare Carrera 4 Leichtbau. Yes, the RS also had a ‘Leichtbau’ (next to a slightly less spartan ‘Touring’). But the Carrra 4 Leichtbau is even more special.

Superlative staircase

It is an extra light 911, built with leftover parts from the Porsche 953 project. In fact, it is the most spartan and bare Porsche 911 that is street legal. The funny thing is that the Porsche doesn’t look special, but it is. Take the AWD system, which is not from the Carrera 4, but from the 959.

The rims look like the regular 964-Carrera D90 wheels, but are extra light magnesium wheels. The engine is the regular 3.6, but Porsche Exclusive (who did the conversion) took the best blocks from the series, in this case the engine should be good for about 270-280 hp, although some sources speak of at least 300 hp.

It is the same engine as in the 911 Carrera Cup models, with a modified ECU and open sports exhaust. Porsche itself gives 265 hp, so you know that that will be achieved anyway. It is not only one of the rarest Porsches 964, it is also the lightest: this special car weighs 1,050 kilograms.

Price super rare Carrera 4 Leichtbau

22 copies were built from 1991 to 1992. This copy is very special, because it has hardly been driven. And then we mean that it has really been driven very little: 73 kilometers.

Now we understand that it is very good for the resale value. But come on. 73 kilometers with a car where the driving characteristics are the USP is a shame. Because, as said, visually it is just a bald 964. Whoever sells it must therefore eat broad beans for the coming year. If you don’t want to enjoy yourself but can afford it, eat broad beans.

The car will be auctioned on Bring-A-Trailer. The highest bid is currently at $200,100. We are sure that this copy will go (considerably) over that. You can view the advertisement here!

