There are currently a number of tricks circulating on the Internet to Super Punch Out that no one in the community had found. The person in charge was the Twitter account of Unlisted Cheatswhich usually finds tricks of classic titles, and the result is useful even for the version of nintendo switch online.

The first of several codes revealed by this account give you access to any level, as if it were a debug version of the game. Then comes another trick which allows a second player to take control of a character usually used by him. CPUs.

They discover new tricks in Super Punch-Out!! | Image: Nintendo.

It is worth emphasizing that this discovery not only works with the original version of the game that came out in the SNESyou can also apply it in nintendo switch online. This demonstrates that Nintendo leave the game roms as identical as possible on your online gaming service.

At the title, hold Y+R, then press A or START. Following screen will appear instead or regular menus. Here you can select any character to fight a free single match. See, even fighters from SPECIAL CIRCUIT are available here. -> pic.twitter.com/Hh7AtPdTcK — Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

Now, each trick requires just two button combinations. At the title screen you just have to press Y and R, then press A or Start. Then you will get a screen with all the characters in the game. You can then press B and Y at the same time, then press A or Start and one of the PC-driven fighters can now be employed by a second player. Be careful, all the combinations are carried out from a second control.

It’s not just Super Punch-Out cheats, there are hundreds of other classic games

Surely thanks to this trick Super Punch Out that you know the Twitter account of Unlisted Cheats. Well, we highly recommend that you take a tour of all their feeds so that you know all the discoveries that have been found.

There are many cheats for games to game boy that you surely did not know existed, titles that only came out in Japan and much more. They are a series of secrets that we really did not know existed.

What do you think of this discovery?