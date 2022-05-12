The Pokémon Company unveiled the launch window for Super Pokémon explorations, 25th season of the animated series dedicated to the franchise. Distribution of the series will begin during spring 2022 for some selected marketsto then expand around the world by the end of the year. At the moment it is not clear if Italy is included in the first phase of distribution, we just have to wait for clarifications from the company.

We leave you now with the first trailer for Super Pokémon explorations, under which you can find more details on the series thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision.

Super Pokémon Explorations – Trailer

EXPLORATIONS POKÉMON SUPER WILL GO WORLDWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2022 A new trailer and new details announced for the beloved Pokémon animated series London, May 12, 2022 – Today, The Pokémon Company International revealed that the new season of the historic Pokémon animated series, Super Pokémon explorations, will be available in select markets in the spring, and distribution will be expanded to other markets during the end of the year 2022 and beyond. There 25th season of the animated series world famous will follow Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, along with Goh and Chloe, as they face new adventures in the world of Pokémon. The Pokémon Company International has offered fans a preview of the new season by revealing the first images and the official synopsis. A world trailer from Super Pokémon explorations it also made its debut on the Pokémon Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/rlL4rwzgySc



Synopsis of the series Super Pokémon explorations

As they progress towards their goals, the stakes for Ash, Goh and Chloe get higher and higher! The atmosphere is heating up at the World Crowning Tournament, and Ash, Pikachu, and their Pokémon friends continue their training at a brisk pace. Meanwhile, Goh is engaged in some difficult test missions in order to participate in the Mew Project. Meanwhile, Cloe and Eevee discover Eevee’s various evolutionary possibilities. Will they be able to make a decision about her future? Get ready for endless adventures, the return of familiar faces from the past and new discoveries in the world of Pokémon! Fans around the world can follow the announcements of local TV channels in the coming weeks and months, or subscribe to Pokémon official YouTube channel waiting for the next trailer.

Source: The Pokémon Company