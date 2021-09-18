The OPPO K9 Pro phone comes with three cameras, 64, 8 and 2 megapixels, respectively, and it also integrates a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

According to the Chinese company, its phone has “super-performance”, thanks to the Dimensity 1200 processor, with a frequency of 3 GHz, in addition to 12 GB of random access memory.

The storage options in the phone range between 128 and 256 GB, according to the “GSM Arena” website, which specializes in technical news.

The phone is equipped with a 4400 mAh battery, which supports fast charging in less than an hour to full capacity.

As for the display, it measures 6.34 inches, with OLED technology, and supports the option to identify the user through the fingerprint.