The blue finally launches at 64.57: the pass for the World Cup is also valid. The relay of Benati, Scotti, Lopez and Sibilio is also closer. Corporate, scudetto in Florence and Brescia

Now it’s all his supremacy. Fantastic launch by Daisy Osakue who improves the Italian discus record with 64.57 in Pietrasanta (Lucca) in the Bronze final of the absolute Societari. The blue manages to exceed by almost a meter the 63.66 of the Tokyo Games with which she had reached the Olympic final and equalized the limit set by Agnese Maffeis in 1996 in Milan. It is a result of international significance, which is worth the standard for the next World Cup in Budapest (August 19-27) set at 64.20.

Great emotion — An uncontainable joy for Daisy: «A very great emotion! This is a wonderful result, it's proof that I'm there, despite last season's difficulties. I've been looking for it for a long time, I've been chasing this record all year. The measures were there, but not at the right time. I felt I was worth it, but doing it in the race means a lot. Here I succeeded, with all the audience for me, with many people from my historical society around me who love me, who heard me scream with joy… I'm shivering! In Florence, the day before the Golden Gala, Agnese Maffeis came to see me. We had already talked, but for the first time I met her in person, and she said to me: 'make the record, what do you want it to be?'… Now that I've taken it away from her, I can consider her a fan of mine and I send you a giant kiss! I'm enjoying the primacy, in the meantime my goal is moving towards the European team championships in Chorzow, in Poland in two weeks time, and I'd like to have fun there too".

Well the 4×400 — Great day also for Italy’s 4×400 relay: two positions earned, almost a second improvement thanks to the success in 3’01”62 at the meeting in Annecy, France. The Azzurri go back up in the qualifying rankings for the Budapest World Cup and leap from 6th to 4th place out of the eight leading up to the key appointment of the year in Hungary, from 19 to 27 August, even if to be sure of the world pass we will have to wait for July 30th. The quartet formed by Lorenzo Benati, Edoardo Scotti, Brayan Lopez and Alessandro Sibilio finished ahead of Great Britain, second in 3’02″43, and Poland, third with 3’02″73.

Scudetto — Athletics Brescia among women and Athletics Florence Marathon among men won the Scudetto in the gold finals of the national athletics championships for clubs. For the first time, the Tuscans sew the tricolor on their chests, closing the two days of competitions with 169.5 points ahead of the Studentesca Milardi Rieti with 159 and the Enterprise Sport&Service with 153. Captain Leonardo Fabbri brought precious points, winner in weight with 21.46. Worth mentioning is the 8.04 of Mattia Furlani, Italian under 20 record holder of the long distance, who took the stage with the shirt of the club that saw him blossom, the Studentesca Milardi. For the fifth time, however, the Brescians celebrate the national title also thanks to the victory in the 4X400 relay closed in 3'34"95 with the last leg run by the twenty-six year old Italian from Niscemi Alice Mangione. Atletica Brescia finished in first place with 186 points, ahead of Bracco Atletica (154) and Cus Pro Patria Milano (149).

June 11, 2023 (change June 11, 2023 | 21:53)

