Super Nintendo World he accomplished one year And Shigeru Miyamoto appeared in a video to celebrate the important event, which was followed by two extraordinary successes such as Super Mario Bros. the movie and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As we know, the first has totaled over a billion dollars in takings internationally, while the latest adventure of the mustachioed plumber for Nintendo Switch it has sold 12 million copies so far.

So it was a year dedicated to Mario, explained Miyamoto, and many fans were able to rejoice. He himself recalled the inauguration ceremony of the Super Nintendo World and the enthusiasm around this important attraction, as well as his characters.