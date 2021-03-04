Six years after its announcement, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is finally poised for its official opening, meaning thoughts are increasingly turning to versions in the west; work continues apace on Super Nintendo World California, but a new report suggests the previously announced Orlando version is now unlikely to open until 2025, two years later than planned.

To date, Super Nintendo Worlds have been confirmed for Universal Studios in Japan, Singapore, Orlando, and California, and construction on the latter park, situated within Universal Studios Hollywood, began last August. InsideTheMagic has been charting its progress, if you’re curious, with its latest update showing progress on theming and housing for Bowser’s Castle and its Mario Kart ride.

Despite construction now seemingly well underway, Universal is yet to give any indication of when Super Nintendo World Hollywood will likely to be complete. It’ll almost certainly be the first of the US parks to open, however, given a new report suggests work on the Orlando version, to be located in Universal’s new Epic Universe park, is now two years behind schedule.

Super Nintendo World Direct.

The good news is construction on Epic Universe has officially resumed after it was paused last July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a statement shared by the OrlandoInformer, Universal added that work will likely “take several months before reaching full-speed, as [it] re-staffs for the project and reassembles its vendor and contractor teams. “

Universal hasn’t formally announced a revised opening date for the new park and its version of Super Nintendo World – which was originally scheduled to open in 2023 – but the Orlando Sentinel (thanks IGN) reports Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings as saying Universal is now aiming to welcome visitors two years later in 2025.

There’s little else in the way of information to share just yet, but if you’re curious to know what might be in store for visitors to Super Nintendo World Hollywood and Orlando, an official walkthrough of the Japanese park – alongside a considerably less official Mario Kart ride-through – is available online. Universal previously stated all four planned parks would differ in ride selections and layout, so expect some changes when both US parks finally open their doors.