Universal Studios has finally unveiled the opening date for the North American version of the theme park SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. The gates to this new area of ​​Universal Studios Hollywood will open starting next February 17, 2023.

The company has anticipated some of the attractions that will be present starting from the opening day, namely:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Toadstool Cafe

1-Up Factory

They will also be available encounters with the most beloved characters of the franchise Nintendowith which it will be possible to take photos, and special ones interactive areas where we can use the Power-Up Bands which will be delivered to us at our entrance. Although construction work is still ongoing at the moment, it is already present inside the theme park a store entirely dedicated to Nintendo merchandise.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. As always, we wish you good viewing.

Source: Universal Studios Street Anime News Network