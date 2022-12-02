It is a fact that super nintendo world is going to expand to other countries, something that was announced practically since we saw that Nintendo direct where Shigeru miyamoto gave a tour to the spectators. And while not much is known about the facilities of USAit seems that one of the important elements would have leaked.

According to the account of @CygnusParkYT, has been found in the official app update, they may have found the map shape for this area of Universal Studios in Hollywood. Something that draws attention is to see additional areas such as desert, as well as ice, since not even Japan has them.

Check it here:

The official map asset for Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/KtHXvTIi7o — Cygnus (@CygnusParkYT) December 1, 2022

The official map of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood!

It is worth mentioning that both Nintendo What Universal Studios They have not come out to mention anything about it, so it could be something that in the end is not entirely real. After all, when they are legitimate things they disappear within a few minutes of being known online, unless it has gone unnoticed by the companies.

Remember that this part of the park will open in 2023.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: If this map is real, users will be totally satisfied when they visit it. The best thing is that they no longer have to travel so far to visit said section.