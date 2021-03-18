Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan has finally opened its warp pipe to visitors, and marked the occasion with a small opening ceremony.
Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto and Universal Studios Japan boss Jean-Louis Bonnier struck socially-distant Mario poses, surrounded by costumed Mushroom Kingdom characters, as members of the public entered the park.
Nintendo provided the following snaps from the ceremony:
Universal’s Nintendo theme park in Osaka has been hit by multiple delays over the past year due to the pandemic’s impact. Originally, it was due to open alongside last summer’s now-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Earlier this month, Universal confirmed today’s official opening date alongside a list of new health and safety measures, such as limited attendance numbers and the need to wear a face covering.
It? S official !!
Super Nintendo World is open to the public @USJ_Official!!
Miyamoto strikes a pose with his creations of Mario and Luigi. #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD #USJ ??? pic.twitter.com/ZfSafzDXOM
– SkywalkingAdventure (@SkyAdventBlog) March 17, 2021
With the park open, attention now turns to the other Super Nintendo Worlds in development – with locations in Singapore, Orlando and California already confirmed. Heading to Florida in the next few years? Super Nintendo World Orlando is now reportedly aiming for a 2025 opening.
