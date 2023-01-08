The new Super Nintendo World Of Hollywood is about to open its doors, and in advance of the official opening you can take a look at the park with this preview video tourwhich shows something of the attractions present.

Attractions Magazine, one of the publications that have been invited to preview the park, has released the video in question, which allows you to see some of the attractions that will await the public when the new Super Nintendo World opens.

It is the first park of this type to be built outside Japan and is slightly different from the previous cases, with some variations applied.

The vice-president of Universal Creative, Jon Corfino, explained that the Hollywood park does not yet contain the path dedicated to Yoshi, but confirmed that most of the elements present in the Japanese park are also present in this one.

Apparently, the layout of the attractions, in terms of map and access, has been modified, also on the basis of the different organizations required for the management of queues and public affluence, but otherwise the experience aims to be the itself. The first impressions of the new park were positive, so we are waiting to see the public’s response to the opening, which is set for February 17, 2023.