ofValentin Betz shut down

The corona virus in Baden-Württemberg has hit the catering industry hard. But with the gradual opening, the suffering for hosts could come to an end.

Stuttgart – Sectors that depend on contact with customers have had and are having a particularly difficult time due to the corona pandemic. One example is gastronomy. Not all companies were able to switch to collection or delivery, and even if they did, large parts of the turnover were lost. Restaurants, cafés and hotels are simply dependent on the sociable coexistence of the population in their localities. Baden-Württemberg now wants to gradually open up the catering trade – under strict conditions. As BW24 * reports, the joy about the opening of the gastronomy in Baden-Wuerttemberg is great.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg brought many industries to the brink of ruin. While some recovered quickly, others are still struggling (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA