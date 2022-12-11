Last test in Turkey positive for Spalletti’s line-up: in addition to the strikers who don’t betray, Ostigard and Gaetano did well as deputy Lobotka

Napoli returns from Turkey with confirmations that become certainties. This retirement phase ends with a new victory, even more important because it was obtained against Vieira’s Crystal Palace. The certainties concern a goalscorer like Osimhen who invents an incredible goal and then that Raspadori always able to “see” the goal. This time he’s starting from the left winger of the trident. And then this Napoli always has the right mentality: it goes behind in the score, reacts immediately and then turns the game around.

CLASSIC 4-3-3 — The pace is discreet but not very high, appropriate for a friendly in this period. Spalletti opts for a classic 4-3-3: Juan Jesus is seen in defense next to Ostigard, Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui the wingers. In the middle Lobotka with Ndombele and Elmas in between. In the trident Osimhen with Politano and Kvaratskhelia. The English were more dangerous at the start with a header from Tomkins and a right foot from Eze, well rejected by Meret. Napoli struggled in the last 20 meters and lit up the evening with a nice throw by Lobotka for Politano, but the ball flew away onto the soaked lawn. On the other hand, on a wrong disengagement by Juan Jesus, Olise steals the ball and is quick to serve Zaha vertically who shoves Meret diagonally. See also Too many hard interventions: De Laurentiis enters the field to protest with the referee

THE REACTION — Napoli’s is immediate, almost instinctive for a team allergic to being behind in the score. Two minutes are enough and Osimhen invents a beautiful goal. In the area, with his back to goal, he goes around the marker with a lob and without letting the ball touch the ground, crosses him with his right foot on the far post. From applause. And in the final we also see some numbers of Kvaratskhelia who in the midst of five opponents invents a slalom stopped only foul.

GAETANO DIRECTOR — Obviously the playing time must grow progressively, therefore Spalletti changes five in the second half. Among the substitutes there are Simeone center forward with Raspadori on the left and above all Gaetano central, replacing Lobotka in direction. As usual, Raspadori gives no references and from a central position he cues Simeone who, however, extends the ball, missing a good opportunity. Ostigard shows good physical condition, often playing ahead of the opponent. And precisely in a very high pressure, the Norwegian manages, ball and chain, to get into the shooting area to throw a right foot that engages goalkeeper Butland. But it’s Raspadori with a great right foot who scores another good goal. Jack still leaves his mark, but also the high anticipation of Gaetano who steals the ball and immediately verticalizes for the attacker should be noted. Which is confirmed and after the brace against Antalyaspor here’s the one against the English: on a nice low and tense cross from Zanoli, Raspadori impacts with a right-footed volley and scores the definitive 3-1. He returns to Naples with morale at a thousand. See also Mou, special visit to the Vatican. And then he confesses to American TV

