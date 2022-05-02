Short … Muzzle. Lorenzo Musetti wins a match that seemed lost after the first set and finally grabs the second round of the masters 1000 in Madrid by beating the Belarusian number 44 in the world Ilya Ivashka who had never faced 2-6 6-3 7-5. First one-way set with the Belarusian who broke Musetti’s serve twice in the third and fifth game, easily closing 6-2. The rain mixed with hail that fell after the first set was providential, thanks to which the match was interrupted. Players in the locker room and a two-hour break in which Musetti evidently regained energy and concentration. Second more balanced set with the most effective Tuscan in the service: in the sixth game Lorenzo snatched the serve from the Belarusian for the first time (at the second break point of the game and match offered by Ivashka) climbing 4-2. The 28-year-old from Minsk immediately scored the counter-break (4-3) but Musetti won the last two games (6-3) dragging the challenge to the third.