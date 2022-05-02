Lorenzo loses the 1st set 6-2 but after two hours of stop due to rain he starts again at full speed and grabs the 2nd round against one between Opelka and Korda. Fabio stopped by Basilashvili
Short … Muzzle. Lorenzo Musetti wins a match that seemed lost after the first set and finally grabs the second round of the masters 1000 in Madrid by beating the Belarusian number 44 in the world Ilya Ivashka who had never faced 2-6 6-3 7-5. First one-way set with the Belarusian who broke Musetti’s serve twice in the third and fifth game, easily closing 6-2. The rain mixed with hail that fell after the first set was providential, thanks to which the match was interrupted. Players in the locker room and a two-hour break in which Musetti evidently regained energy and concentration. Second more balanced set with the most effective Tuscan in the service: in the sixth game Lorenzo snatched the serve from the Belarusian for the first time (at the second break point of the game and match offered by Ivashka) climbing 4-2. The 28-year-old from Minsk immediately scored the counter-break (4-3) but Musetti won the last two games (6-3) dragging the challenge to the third.
Lorenzo then canceled a break point in the fourth game of the third but Ivashka still took a 4-2 lead in the sixth. The Tuscan’s reaction was immediate with the 4-3 counterbreak, then, with a break for 6-5 Musetti went to close the match 7-5. On Wednesday in the second round he will face the winner between Reilly Opelka, n.17 and Sebastian Korda, n.30 in the ranking.
Fognini beaten
Fabio Fognini does not pass the first round in Madrid, the 34-year-old from Arma di Taggia, number 51 in the world, was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, number 27 Atp, who will now face Carlos Alcaraz .
