For the second time this year there is a super moon. But how does it come about? And how can you best see the particularly large moon?

Munich – You don’t see this spectacle every day: The full moon suddenly looks much bigger than usual. It’s as if someone had pulled it apart with two fingers – like zooming in on a smartphone picture. Often there can be an optical illusion behind it, but sometimes the moon is actually significantly larger than normal. There is even a separate term for it. This phenomenon is also referred to as a super moon.

Supermoon in May 2021: how does it come about?

With a super moon, the moon is very close to the earth. The orbit on which the earth companion moves is namely not round, but elliptical. Therefore, several times a year the moon reaches a point where it is much closer to the earth than usual. Then, of course, it also looks a bit bigger for the viewer on earth. Because then apparently more sunlight is reflected from its surface, a super moon shines brighter than usual for us.

This year, such a spectacle was seen on April 26th. This super moon was also called “Pink Moon”. The super moon on May 26, 2021, however, has been given the second name “Flower Moon”. Why? Because the month of May heralds the coming of spring, especially in astrology, and with it the blooming of flowers.

Worldwide phenomenon: Super moon over Sydney in April 2021 © Mark Baker / dpa

The super moon on May 26th is closest to Earth this year

Of the two super moons we can see in 2021, the super moon is closest to Earth on the night of May 26th. Or as astronomers would put it so beautifully: It is in perigee, the point of its orbit with the shortest distance to our blue planet.

Only 357,311 kilometers separate the moon and earth that night. That’s not enough for a trip à la Peterchens Mondfahrt. And yet it is a very clear difference to the average distance between the earth and the moon, which is 384,400 kilometers.

What is the best way to observe a super moon?

Although the super moon looks impressive at any point in time, the best time to get the perfect photo is to get ready shortly after the moon rises or just before the moonset. Because the so-called moon illusion makes the earth’s satellite appear largest shortly before it rises or sets. The shining disc can then be captured even more impressively.

Please note: The moonrise is on May 26th in Germany at 9:39 p.m., the moon set is the next morning at 5:59 a.m.

No other astro highlight to be seen in Europe

Interestingly, in some parts of the world there is a total lunar eclipse on the same night that you can gaze at the super moon in Europe. Unfortunately, you don’t get to see them in this country, but you can easily follow them live on YouTube and Co. (le)

List of rubric lists: © Mark Baker / dpa