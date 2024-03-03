Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz it's a game for PS Vita from SEGA in 2012 where players could use the console's camera to create new levels. The Japanese version was launched with some very special extra DLC: gods adult levelsaimed at underlining the peculiarities of the game.
Basically the DLC added levels made using the body of idol model Yukie Kawamura. Basically in the game package a code was given that allowed you to unlock the additional content.
The levels with Kawamura had the particularity of showing the model in the background and not even being too subtly flirty. Consider that the card with the code to unlock them it showed the girl with a Monkey Ball positioned in the middle of her neckline.
A difficult mission
The inclusion of these levels, which had never arrived in the West, earned Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz a “C” rating from CERO, which therefore recommended it to people aged fifteen and over. Consider that the other Monkey Balls had received “A” ratings, that is, for all.
The mission to find and preserve these levels, which, as already mentioned, never arrived in the West, started from Jon Cartwrightpresenter of Good Vibes Gaming, who wants to allow future generations to appreciate them too… who knows why.
