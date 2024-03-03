Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz it's a game for PS Vita from SEGA in 2012 where players could use the console's camera to create new levels. The Japanese version was launched with some very special extra DLC: gods adult levelsaimed at underlining the peculiarities of the game.

Basically the DLC added levels made using the body of idol model Yukie Kawamura. Basically in the game package a code was given that allowed you to unlock the additional content.

The levels with Kawamura had the particularity of showing the model in the background and not even being too subtly flirty. Consider that the card with the code to unlock them it showed the girl with a Monkey Ball positioned in the middle of her neckline.