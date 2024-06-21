SAW has shared a new trailer for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble which reveals the presence of a new DLC character contained in the SEGA Pass. It’s about Beat from Jet Set Radiowhich will be added to those already announced Axel from Crazy Taxi And Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy from Sonic the Hedgehog.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will be available from June 25th on Nintendo Switch.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble – Beat trailer

Source: SAW