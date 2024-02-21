SAW he announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumblenew chapter of the hilarious franchise coming to Nintendo Switch. The title will be available worldwide starting next year June 25th. They will be present within the game over 200 levels different, which we can also address by exploiting the motion controls.

We will be able to have fun with friends and family thanks to the features of local co-op for up to 4 players. We will also be able to have fun challenging players from all over the world thanks to Online battles for up to 16 players, of which different modes will be available. For now the software house has revealed three:

Competition – in which we will have to cross the finish line first.

– in which we will have to cross the finish line first. Banana hunting – in which we will have to collect the bananas that rain from the sky.

– in which we will have to collect the bananas that rain from the sky. Crush the robot – in which we will have to help our team members defeat a robot.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble – Announcement Trailer

Source: SAW Street Gematsu