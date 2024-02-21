Among the many announcements at the Nintendo Switch Partner Showcase there was also Sega's announcement relating to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumblea new chapter in the series coming soon on Nintendo Switch The June 25, 2024. The game was presented together with a trailer which you can view below.

AiAi and her friends return with a new adventure that includes Over 200 levels and 300 customization options. There will be multiplayer co-op for Adventure mode and a new move, rotating dash, which allows you to easily overcome opponents or access new shortcuts.

Furthermore, for the first time in the history of the series, it will be possible play online together with 15 other players.