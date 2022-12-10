THE E-Cells, an American manufacturer of electric bicycles, presented its newest model. The Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition doesn’t have the “super” prefix for nothing. The bike has a robust look and features double items: two motors, two batteries, as well as suspension and double crown.

The appearance of the Super Monarch already delivers its off-road DNA and its suspension with 50% more travel allows it to face obstacles with peace of mind.

The two electric motors deliver 1,500 W of power and are powered by two 1,638 Wh Samsung batteries, charged via a single charging port integrated into the frame. The autonomy and maximum speed information were not disclosed by the manufacturer.

The Super Monarch is priced in the United States at US$5,095, around R$26,000 in direct conversion, more expensive than a Honda NXR 160 Bros motorcycle, which costs R$17,100.