Super Mega Baseball 4 is the game dedicated to one of the probably least followed sports in Italy, but no less fun for this. Indeed, as well as for the very distant Wii Sportsalso the developers of Metalheads! they decided to create an arcade that is all about getting laughs, even if for newbies there are mechanics to learn over time.

Back to the Diamond

The developers of Super Mega Baseball 4 wanted to keep all the elements that made the game what it is: a very light experience, albeit with “competitive” implications. Not only that, some important new features have also been added that make the game slightly deeper: an example is theExpandend Player Trait, with about 50 different traits in the game, and with each of these he could create some powerful synergies within the team. Not only that, when you’re up against a hitter or pitcher with a different trait, you may find yourself at an advantage…or obviously at a disadvantage.

Metalheads! wanted to give more depth to the so-called “Team Chemistry”i.e. to the general power level of the team, so that may it always be strong regardless of who is in front of you. But having a strong team means nothing if the individuals don’t have compelling traits.

One thing that might confuse many is the fact that there is no tutorial mode in Super Mega Baseball 4. In our test we started a game in Exhibition with random teams, to then view the various tutorial screens. Speaking of these, they are full of information that may seem rather chaotic at first, especially if you have no idea how baseball works in general, but if you know even the basics of the sport, everything will be clearer already immediately. Another thing to point out is that you will need to know englishgiven that the game – unfortunately – does not have an Italian localization, neither of the texts, nor of the voices.

THE commands of Super Mega Baseball 4 really are reactive and this means that hitting the ball or throwing it will be extremely easy, although the game is not only about throwing or hitting, but also gives you the possibility to create deeper strategies. For example, when you are a pitcher, you can choose whether to throw the ball and start running to block it in case it gets hit. So you can well understand that yes, Super Mega Baseball 4 is an arcade-style title, but which has elements that make it slightly deeperand therefore the possibilities are almost endless.

Precisely because Super Mega Baseball 4 is a game that focuses a lot on playing together, it will finally be possible turn on crossplay and have fun together regardless of your favorite platform, be it PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC.

But what are the game modes implemented? Really many, where in addition to the classic ones for sports games, such as Season or the aforementioned Exhibition, we also have the Pennant Race which is a community favourite, where you’ll face off against a variety of opponents for climb the leaderboard.

The appropriate style

The graphics of Super Mega Baseball 4 don’t shine particularly, probably due to its release on the Nintendo Switch. But in the end it doesn’t matter, since the very cartoony style of the title manages to overcome some problems, such as the shadows, which are sometimes too dark and sometimes too light, even if the shot is exactly the same. But excluding this “small” problem, the game system manages to be so captivating that you can go further.

As for the audio aspect, the latter is really well done and manages to give the player the right feeling. regardless of the role he has at that precise moment. The music is rather anonymous, but manages to accompany the various segments of the game well.

In conclusion, we can say that Super Mega Baseball 4 is a game that manages to make the flame of arcade sports burn, where it is enough to know even the minimum some rules to be able to enjoy the game. Nonetheless, the controls are pretty simple, and you have to just get into the gameplay loop to be able to understand even the most complex aspects of the game, such as traits. Even if, as the absence of Italian denotes, it is a game that speaks a lot to an audience that is different from that of our country. However, if you are among the few who love baseball and want to have fun, or perhaps share your passion with a friend, this is the game for you.