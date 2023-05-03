Electronic Arts has announced Super Mega Baseball 4, which will combine baseball licenses with the humorous style of the series. For the first time in the series, more than 200 legendary baseball pros, such as David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Jose Bautista, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and more, will feature alongside Super Mega League All Stars. Baseball champion David Ortiz is also the first cover athlete of the Super Mega Baseball 4 franchise, which launches worldwide on June 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam with cross-gen and cross-platform play, developed in Victoria, British Columbia by Metalhead Software. “It is an incredible honor to be the first athlete on the cover of Super Mega Baseball and to be recognized as a baseball legend along with hundreds of other icons of our sport,” said baseball star David Ortiz. “Super Mega Baseball 4 will be an incredible and entertaining experience for fans that truly captures the humor and personality of baseball.” Scott Drader, Studio Director and Senior Producer of Metalhead Studio, added: “Our team is very excited to launch the next chapter of the Super Mega Baseball series, for the first time together with EA Sports. date or new fans looking to play and connect with friends who love the sport, Super Mega Baseball 4 is right up your alley. We can’t wait for fans to play as the game launches on June 2.” The game will include a number of new features in key modes such as Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues.