Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine, a match-4 puzzler set in the world of Super Meat Boy, will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on June 22nd.

As its name suggests, Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine turns the spotlight on Super meat Boy villain Dr. Fetus who, this time around, is aiming to create the perfect clone of Meat Boy – a process requiring him to eliminate all the rubbish clones first.

And so enter the Mean Meat Machine, a terrifying contraption that sees malformed clones dropping in at the top and then falling en masse to the bottom, wending their way past an array of deadly devices as they go, including chainsaws, missiles, and lasers.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine release date trailer.

The goal, then, is for players to help navigate the hazards of the Mean Meat Machine – across 100 “hand-crafted” levels – and then match groups of four clones together once they reach the bottom, creating combos and racking up points along the way.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine, which is being created by Headup Development rather than Super Meat Boy’s usual Team Meat, will be avialable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC (via Steam, GOG , and Epic) when it arrives on June 22nd.