A few years ago we were able to verify that the independent industry was given a great boost. An industry that does not stop growing and that has eaten a lot of ground from large productions. With this, several icons emerged in titles that made users enjoy, and a lot, to the users. And among them is Super Meat Boy, whose long-awaited sequel is facing the final stretch of its development. And it is that, after a long wait, Super Meat Boy Forever sets its Xbox release date for next week

Super Meat Boy Forever is a game that confirmed a long time ago that it would reach both Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as other platforms such as PC, via the Epic Games Store. But since then it has been relegated to the background without having managed to take the final step of seeing the end of the work on Xbox and Playstation. Now that they seem to have managed to reach this point, Team Meat has published a trailer confirming that the game will arrive on April 16.

It seems clear that they have waited until the last moment so that there can be no element that could delay their launch again. With this, it is confirmed that Super Meat Boy Forever will come equally to Xbox consoles and Playstation on April 16, 2021 at a price of € 15.99. The game arrived last December on Switch and PC, and now it was the turn of the other platforms, including compatibility with the new generation of consoles.

In the Press release that have been referred to the media to report this release date, Meat Team has confirmed that “This long-awaited sequel also moves the Meat Boy saga forward as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a son, Nugget, who has unfortunately been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus (I hate that! dude!) So now it’s Meat Boy’s turn, Bandage Girl and some amazing new characters from the Meat Boy Cinematic Universe, to rescue the kidnapped boy ». A decade has passed since the first game arrived and the studio has wanted to work on improving each and every one of the game’s features without losing an iota of its essence.

And it is not a normal arcade platform game, since the studio wants to emphasize the importance that replayability can have in this type of proposal. “You can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before seeing a duplicate level. It is truly a remarkable feat of engineering and a monumental example of ignoring the limits of rational game design and production.»Explains one of the studio’s founders, Tommy Refenes.

The wait is practically over, well Super Meat Boy Forever sets its Xbox launch date for April 16. The game will come to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, although no improvement has been noticed regarding the new generation of consoles.