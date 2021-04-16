Super Meat Boy is back with his new installment SuperMeat boy forever by developers Team Meat. A new challenge has presented itself, Nugget It has disappeared and we all know who is responsible. Are you ready to run, jump, punch and kick your way through unknown worlds?
Super Meat Boy Forever is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S
The story takes place a few years after Super Meat Boy. Meat Boy and Bandage Girl have shared happy moments for several years. They have a very happy girl named Nugget and they would do anything for her. One day at a picnic, Dr. Fetus knocked our heroes unconscious by hitting them with a shovel. The result of that leads us to the kidnapping of the beautiful Nugget. Our mission is to rescue her and teach a valuable lesson that can only be taught with punches and kicks.
In this new installment, deaths will be inevitable and the satisfaction of beating the levels will be indescribable. We will find an infinity of random levels, which will allow us to relive the experience and know everything that Super Meat Boy Forever has to offer, making it an even more demanding experience than its first installment.
You can enjoy this great delivery at a fairly affordable price in the store Microsoft, with a 10% discount(€ 17.99) for the next 8 days. It is a great opportunity that we cannot miss.
