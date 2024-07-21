By Carlo Platella

Silverstone was not an isolated case. Verstappen’s second place in England was not enough to dispel doubts that in the home race the RB20 was the third force on the field. In Budapest the world champions appear in better form, but still helpless in the face of a complete and competitive McLaren on every track. The trip to Hungary confirms the overtaking of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings, but also virtually the overtaking of Red Bull in the hierarchy.

McLaren raises the bar

Taking centre stage on Sunday in Budapest is the controversial management of the pilots by the McLaren pit wall, allowing Norris to overtake Piastri in the pits. The team was therefore forced to ask for a position swap to remedy the situation, finding itself in the dilemma of choosing whether to prioritize the Englishman’s title chase or the Australian’s first career win. The debate on the issue is inevitable, but before making judgments, we cannot ignore how this situation came to be.

If McLaren can afford to discuss what to do at the Hungaroring, it is for the total absence of external pressurewith the two MCL38s leading a solitary race. On paper, the return of the heat on Sunday, with almost 15°C more on the asphalt compared to qualifying, should have favored the Red Bull, thanks to a more stable rear end, which however could do nothing against the Woking cars. Even in the race, the McLaren stood out in the second sector, the most driven and fastest on the track, compensating for the Red Bull’s superiority in terms of speed on the straight and traction in the other sections of the circuit. In the only direct comparison of the first stint, Piastri travels almost 4 tenths off Verstappen’s fastest lappartly hampered by Norris’ dirty air, despite a Red Bull that tends to give its best at the start of the race and with a full tank of fuel.

The Hungaroring crowns McLaren as the best car of the weekend. There will be tracks where the advantage will be smaller if not completely absent, but from Canada onwards the MCL38 has established itself as the car on average more competitive among the various types of tracks. “At this point McLaren is ahead of everyone in all conditions. They are the reference point”, recognizes Toto Wolff.

Max’s nervousness

Red Bull can only acknowledge that it does not have enough pace to worry the two McLarens, but the pit wall is short of strategic options. The RB20 in fact no longer has that crushing superiority over the other pursuers, thus complicating any attempt to delay the pit stop to enjoy fresher tyres at the end, as even overtaking Ferrari and Mercedes is not a given. Maneuvers in which Verstappen appears particularly awkward in Budapest, unable to dig into the braking zones and then rotate the car, despite a braking distribution strongly shifted to the rear to facilitate steering. The Dutchman had been complaining about poor brake grip since Friday, but the suspicion is that the problem is also contributed to by an understeering balance, exacerbated by the overheated front tyres.

One might wonder how much of the Budapest defeat is attributable to the insufficient potential of the car and how much to a bad weekend, in which the team fails to optimise the set-up. The reality is that the two aspects go hand in hand, with the operating window of the RB20 becoming increasingly narrow with the developments, complicating the set-up work. The situation causes a certain nervousness in Max Verstappen, agitated not so much by the current situation, but by a worrying trend that sees Red Bull losing ground on rivalsThe question is whether the same nervousness could push Verstappen to consider Mercedes’ proposals for 2025, which on the same Sunday celebrates Kimi Antonelli’s success in Formula 2.

The English car

Lewis Hamilton once again gets the most out of the car at his disposal, taking advantage of the position gained on a Red Bull busy trying alternative strategies to catch up with the McLarens, and then defending it muscularly in direct confrontations with Verstappen. In Budapest, however The W15 is far from the potential seen at Silverstonewhere the Silver Arrows had played on equal terms with the MCL38s.

“It was clear that the asphalt and the heat of Budapest would not have been good for us”, comments Toto Wolff, joking about the English origins of the single-seater. “I think we suffer from overheating more than the others, we have to find a way to contain the temperatures of the rear tyres”. Andrew Shovlin had already said it the day before, explaining how hot and rear-limiting tracks remain the weak point of the W15, which is more suited to low temperatures and medium-high speed corners. Characteristics that correspond to Spa, the next track on the calendar.

Ferrari, back in fourth gear

The Reds are recovering in Budapest, both in comparison with Silverstone and in the transition from qualifying to the race. The absolute gain in performance, however, does not correspond to a relative one in the hierarchies, with the SF-24 at the moment it remains the fourth force. In the hot and tortuous Hungaroring, however, Ferrari appears on par with Mercedes, creating a balanced challenge decided by episodes, the start and strategies.

To return to the top, the Cavallino now has three teams in front of it, but the two-three tenths to shave off on the clock make it a gap that can be bridged in a few months. Indicative is how at the end of the first stint Leclerc manages to lap for five laps at 1 tenth from Verstappen, both with the same tire and in free air. The small change made to the floor after Silverstone seems to work, dampening the bouncing phenomenon, which is however also masked by the characteristics of Budapest. In this sense, Spa will be a more indicative test.

“I spoke with some colleagues and regarding the trade-off between load and bouncing we are all in this together”, comments Vasseur. “We are all on the edge between the two and it can vary depending on the track and the set-up. Budapest is not the most severe track for bouncing, but on that front the situation has been positive.” See you in a week in Belgium then, last chance for everyone to find some answers to mull over during the summer break.