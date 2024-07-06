The ‘usual’ duel

Since the Miami race, McLaren has been almost constantly fighting with Red Bull for the top step of the podium, with the sole exception of the Monaco GP, which was dominated by Ferrari.The Verstappen-Norris battles have become a classic of this first half of the season, with the peak of the contact that occurred between the two in the last Austrian GP. Apart from the American stage, however, it has always been the reigning world champion who has won these challenges in the race, even if at times the MCL38 seemed to be the best car on the track.

McLaren immediately at the top

At Silverstone, after the first day of testing, the feeling in the paddock was that of a McLaren perfectly at ease on home trackWhile Red Bull appeared to be in troubleThe fear that is felt in the box of the world champions is that this time, they will not be able to turn the game in your favor on Sunday, when points are awarded.

Difficult comeback

These concerns were also expressed by the Austrian team’s long-time consultant, Helmut Markothat speaking with the site GP Blog expressed concern for the continuation of the British weekend: “We lose too much in the slow corners, especially 3-4, and you know that the 6 tenths of gap we have is not due to the fact that the track has evolved very quickly. – commented Marko – but We are behind Norris in both short and long runs. The tire wear seems to be similar, so we need to work a little bit“.