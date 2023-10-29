Exciting race in Buriram with the Spaniard from Ducati Pramac having a great race, resisting the assaults of the South African from KTM who exaggerated in the final assault and lost 2nd place (track limits exceeded). Pecco tries and in the end takes home valuable points

Giusto Ferronato – buriram (thailand)

Jorge Martin won the MotoGP Thailand GP. The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac recovered points in the standings from Francesco Bagnaia, who was second at the finish line thanks to the penalty of Brad Binder, who in the final assault on Martin put his wheels beyond the limit of the track and was thus penalised, losing the position to favor of the Ducati Piedmontese. Thanks to this placing, he limited the damage and maintained a 13-point lead over Martin with three races to go in an increasingly exciting World Championship.

This race was very important, especially for Martin. The Spaniard had to respond after the latest setback and from the way he raced this weekend the signal arrived, and a strong one at that. Not so much and not only for the victory, but precisely for the sense of solidity that he demonstrated in qualifying and also in the Sprint. With the icing on the cake of a race in which he managed the tires well and resisted the assaults of a wild Brad Binder. The South African from KTM studied Martin, in the end he got in front of him for a lap, but the Spaniard was too deep in many of the braking sections of this track and when he got back in front, Binder could only force it, putting the wheels out of the track limits and so he took a penalty which took away a second place which probably would have already been close to him.

Bagnaia comeback — Martin-Bagnaia had to be and so it was, because the sanction to Binder favored the Ducati Piedmontese. Second place allows him to lose a few points compared to his rival, who is now closer anyway, 13 points behind with three races to go. Many? Few? We'll find out soon. However, Pecco was very good at not getting lost in difficult qualifying sessions which forced him to start on defense and led a dirty race in the first laps, which was what was needed to get back into the important positions. And with not simple duels, like those against Marc Marquez and Luca Marini. Help came from Alex Marquez's fall. There remains a small regret for a sensational attempt to overtake Binder and Martin on the outside on the last lap. But maybe that would have been too much. Bezzecchi fourth, Aleix Espargaro fifth with Aprilia, which lost Maverick Vinales, who retired due to a technical problem. Next race in two weeks in Malaysia.

I arrive — Thailand MotoGP GP finishing order:

1. Martin (Ducati) 39’40″045

2. Bagnaia (Ducati) at 0″253

4. Bezzecchi (Ducati) at 2″005

5. A. Espargaro (Aprilia) at 4″303

6. Quartararo (Yamaha) at 4″550

7. M. Marquez (Honda) at 5″362

8. Marini (Ducati) at 6″778

9. Di Giannantonio (Ducati) at 7″569

10. Zarco (Ducati) at 9″377

world ranking — MotoGP world standings after the Thailand GP:

1. Bagnaia (Ita) 389 points

5. A. Espargaro (Spa) 201