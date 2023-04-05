













Super Marios Bros. The Movie: The sequel is confirmed

It is worth telling you that we will have a good number of spoilers below that could ruin the experience for you, so if you prefer to wait to go to the movies, better stop reading. In case you are looking for a motivator to attend, then go ahead.

The first post-credits scene of Super Mario Bros. The Movie is a kind of ending of the events that conclude the film. Bowser was defeated by Mario and Luigi and, after eating a mushroom, he is now little boy locked in a bird cage where he is playing the piano and singing a song at the same time.

The best thing about this scene is the remarkable performance of Jack Black as Bowserbecause it is seen that he puts all the feeling into it and that will surely please many fans of the film who were waiting for a funny and special moment.

The post-credits scene of Super Mario Bros. The Movie confirms a special character

Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is full of references, of that there is no doubt. We saw Donkey Kong and some of his family, the other characters in Bowser’s army, and much more.

Even the same film gives us to understand that Mario and Luigi will now settle in the Mushroom Kingdom where they will surely have the double life of being heroes and repairing pipes, which is their “natural” job.

Now the final scene of Super Mario Bros. The Movie returns us to the house of Mario and Luigi in New York where it is possible to see that there is an egg which has Yoshi. That’s right, for the second part of what could be a Nintendo cinematographic universe, there will be a next animation with everything and the dinosaur.

