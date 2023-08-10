A few months ago Super Mario Bros. Wonder was revealed, which has left users with a good taste in their mouths, since the gameplay is committed to being something new for the franchise in terms of two dimensions. And although the characters who will be in this adventure have been revealed, it seems that Nintendo He has not shown us all of them.

As detected by the fans, in theory there would be a Toad blue color that can be used, since there is a Goomba On screen with what appears to be the top of his head, this raises hopes of seeing other beings from the mushroom kingdom roam this new land.

Remember that for now there are no new trailers for the game, so we will have to wait for more news from Nintendo. Super Mario Bros. Wonder the next one is released October 20 on Switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is one of the games that I look forward to the most of the year along with Spider-Man 2. The bad thing is that there are still about three months to try it. I hope the months flow like water.