Super Mario Bros Wonder promises to be a luxury swan song for Nintendo Switch: the console, now nearing the end of its life cycle, welcomes Mario’s new 2D platformer, anything but traditional this time.

In the short trailer shown a few minutes ago via an official Direct published by Nintendo itself, we saw a series of interesting news about the brand new Super Mario Wonder, arriving on October 20th exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

The trailer opens with a smattering of the plot (obviously in line with the plots to which Mario platformers have accustomed us): in the Kingdom of Flowers, a county not instant from the Kingdom of Mushrooms, Bowser is wreaking havoc thanks to the power of a Wonder Flower: our task will, of course, be to stop it.

Wonder Flowers are one of Mario Wonder’s great introductions: during a level, by picking one of these flowers, really bizarre things will happen. We could transform into a Goomba, see pipes move, the playing field could change… and much more.

To return to normal, once a Wonder flowerit will be necessary to recover a Wonder Seed: this special collectible will also allow, if collected in quantity, to unlock new game levels.

The game worlds there are 7 of them and, in some sections, we will be able to move freely around the map of the worlds so as to choose the order in which to tackle the levels ourselves.

At the beginning of each level we will be able to equip a badge: the badgesobtainable in various ways within the game, will allow Mario and the other playable characters (Luigi, Daisy, Peach, Toad, Yoshi and the Ruboniglio) to obtain special powers.

With regard to the power upswe have some interesting new features: Elephant Mario, endowed with great strength and capable of using his trunk as a weapon, Auger Mario, capable of damaging armored enemies and digging holes, and Bubble Mario, who can create bubbles that act as platform or weapon against enemies.

The title has been designed in several modes: in addition to single player and local multiplayer, there will be one online multiplayer mode which will allow players from all over the world to help each other through small gifts and advice.



Surprisingly, at the end of the Direct, a new model of Nintendo Switch OLED dedicated to our mustachioed plumber: the console, in a bright red color and full of small references to Mario, is arriving worldwide on October 6th.