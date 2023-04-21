Nintendo announced the Super Mario Weekend at FAO Schwarz Milan for 29 and 30 April 2023. It will be “two days of challenges and fun”. Let’s see the details.

FAO Schwarz – icon of toy shops based in Milan, via Orefici 15 – will host a Super Mario themed event. Nintendo Switch gaming stations can be found to play well-known Super Mario games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Also, there will be room for the Jakks Pacific team, to “experience the thrill of driving the brand new Super Mario radio-controlled kart, and discover all the action figures and playsets in the Nintendo world dedicated to Mario and his friends.” Furthermore, there will also be a surprise for all participants. Furthermore, from 15:30 to 19:30 on 29 April 2023, there will also be Super Mario himself to meet fans. Nintendo and FAO Schwarz want to offer an enjoyable event for players of all ages, but we are sure that it will be appreciated especially by the little ones.

Tell us, will you be able to participate in this Super Mario-themed event at FAO Schwarz Milano? We also remind you that new discounts are available on the Super Mario series to celebrate the film.